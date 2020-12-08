An investigation is underway into a deadly shooting in Scottsdale but police have been tight-lipped about what happened and details about the victim.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman has died following a shooting in north Scottsdale on Tuesday. 

Officers responded to a home on 90th Street north of Cactus Road for reports of a shooting. Scottsdale police say when their officers arrived at the home, they found a woman who had been shot in the front yard. She was pronounced dead at the scene.  

90th Street shooting

Police said investigators are still confident that this was an isolated and directed incident and that there is no danger to the surrounding community.

The investigation is ongoing.

 

