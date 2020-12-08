SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman has died following a shooting in north Scottsdale on Tuesday.
Officers responded to a home on 90th Street north of Cactus Road for reports of a shooting. Scottsdale police say when their officers arrived at the home, they found a woman who had been shot in the front yard. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said investigators are still confident that this was an isolated and directed incident and that there is no danger to the surrounding community.
The investigation is ongoing.