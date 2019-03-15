SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- A 21-year-old woman is in custody after her friend died when she jumped out of a moving vehicle in Scottsdale Thursday night.
The incident happened at around 7:40 p.m. in the area of 68th Street and Indian School Road, just west of old town Scottsdale.
According to Scottsdale police, they were responding to a "subject down" call in the area. When officers arrived, they found a woman in the middle of the roadway.
The victim was transported to a hospital, where she later died from her injuries.
Police later discovered that the victim and her friend, 21-year-old Courtney Kiser, had been drinking in downtown Scottsdale.
Kiser later told officers that she decided to drive home with the victim in the front passenger seat.
According to police, Kiser was driving westbound on Indian School when she got into a verbal argument with the victim.
The victim then opened the passenger door and jumped out of the moving vehicle, police said.
Kiser remained at the scene following the incident. She was later arrested for DUI.
The incident is under investigation. The name of the victim has not been released.
(1) comment
Watch them try to charge her with murder. Smh she should only get a DUI.
