PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- At least one person is dead after a car crashed into a building and caught fire early Saturday morning.
It happened at about 2:30 a.m. in the area of Seventh and Dunlap avenues.
Phoenix Fire Captain Scott Douglas initially said there were two people who had died in the car. Sgt. Mercedes Fortune of the Phoenix Police Department later said "at least one person" -- a woman who has not been identified -- was found dead.
Fortune said witnesses told investigators the car was speeding when it hit the building and caught fire. Firefighters were able to put that fire out quickly, before it extended to the interior of the building.
No other information was immediately available.
Fortune said there are road restrictions in the area. It's not clear how long those will be in place.
Stay with azfamily.com for the latest on this developing story.