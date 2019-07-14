CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman is dead after she was found shot at a Chandler home Sunday.

[VIDEO: Woman shot, killed at Chandler home]

The incident took place at around 5 a.m. near Chandler Boulevard and Loop 101.

Chandler police say they received a 911 call from a "hysterical" woman saying that someone in the home had been shot. 

When officers arrived, they found a woman with gunshot wounds.

The woman was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police say the alleged shooter is currently being questioned by their detectives.

Stay with Arizona's Family for more on this developing story.

 

Copyright 2019 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Locations

Recommended for you

(4) comments

CatGirl66
CatGirl66

Another myth debunked.

Report Add Reply
YoungPutaso
YoungPutaso

QEPD

Report Add Reply
Swiss_cheese
Swiss_cheese

Arizona fail again to protect the Citizen

Report Add Reply
DesertSun
DesertSun

how is Arizona responsible? This is a private home

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.