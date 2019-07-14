CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman is dead after she was found shot at a Chandler home Sunday.
[VIDEO: Woman shot, killed at Chandler home]
The incident took place at around 5 a.m. near Chandler Boulevard and Loop 101.
Chandler police say they received a 911 call from a "hysterical" woman saying that someone in the home had been shot.
When officers arrived, they found a woman with gunshot wounds.
The woman was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Police say the alleged shooter is currently being questioned by their detectives.
Stay with Arizona's Family for more on this developing story.
(4) comments
Another myth debunked.
QEPD
Arizona fail again to protect the Citizen
how is Arizona responsible? This is a private home
