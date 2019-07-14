PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A woman was killed Saturday night in Phoenix after she was hit by a car while crossing the street.
It happened just after 10 p.m. near 75th Avenue and Indian School Road.
Police say Norah Jane Gonzales, 43, was crossing Indian School Road when she was struck by a 2010 Dodge Charger, driven by a 35-year-old woman.
The driver of the Dodge Charger was not injured. There was also an eight-year-old girl in the car at the time of the crash. She was also uninjured.
Police say Gonzales was not in a crosswalk, and was crossing the street mid-block.
Gonzales was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver did remain at the scene of the accident. Police say neither impairment nor speed appeared to be factors in the crash.
The investigation is ongoing.
(2) comments
Rip
That’s a great representative picture. (Sarcasm there.)
