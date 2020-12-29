GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A crash in Glendale has left one woman dead and two others in the hospital.
Investigators said drivers of a pickup truck and sedan collided on Thunderbird Road just east of 67th Avenue on Tuesday around 4:15 p.m. It's unclear what led up to the collision.
The three victims were in the sedan. The woman died at the scene. The two other victims were rushed to the hospital with injuries that aren't considered life-threatening. The driver of the truck wasn't hurt.
Investigators are looking into if speed or impairment were factors. Thunderbird Road is closed from 67th Avenue to 63rd Avenue.