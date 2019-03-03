PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman is dead and a 3-year-old girl is in extremely critical condition after a head-on crash in west Phoenix, according to authorities.
The crash was reported around 9 p.m. near 55th Avenue and Van Buren Street.
Police said a Chevy Silverado was heading eastbound on Van Buren Street at a high rate of speed when it crossed over into oncoming traffic and collided head-on with a sedan.
The sedan was occupied by a 27-year-old woman and her 3-year-old daughter.
Firefighters said the woman driving the sedan had to be extricated and was pronounced dead after she was removed from the car. She did not appear to be wearing her seat belt.
Firefighters said the 3-year-old girl was in the car and restrained in a car seat that appeared to not have been properly installed. She was rushed to a hospital in extremely critical condition.
The man driving the Chevy Silverado was also extricated and was not wearing his seat belt. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said speed and impairment are suspected in the crash. It is unknown what charges the driver will face at this time.
None of the victims involved in the crash have been identified by authorities.
No additional information was immediately available.
(3) comments
From the extensive damage one or both vehicles had to have been travelling like a bat out of 7734.
Why? Why were they not wearing their seat belts? :(
Because they weren't
