TEMPE (3TV/CBS 5)-- Tempe police are investigating a stabbing involving a brother and sister.

The incident at around 10 a.m. occurred near Mill Avenue and U.S. 60.

Police say that a woman was stabbed multiple times by her brotjer during an altercation inside the home.

The woman was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

This is the second incident involving family members in the Valley this weekend.

Tempe police said they are currently in the early stages of the investigation. 

On Saturday, Peoria police said a man was shot by his father near 83rd Avenue and W. Mariners Way.

Stay with Arizona's Family for more on this developing story.

 

Copyright 2019 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Locations

Recommended for you

(2) comments

Dean
Dean

Sounds like such a lovely loving family.

Report Add Reply
TaylorSwiftFan
TaylorSwiftFan

In the third paragraph the word brotjer ??? You people need to check the spelling BEFORE posting news articles! Very annoying!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.