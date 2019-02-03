TEMPE (3TV/CBS 5)-- Tempe police are investigating a stabbing involving a brother and sister.
The incident at around 10 a.m. occurred near Mill Avenue and U.S. 60.
Police say that a woman was stabbed multiple times by her brotjer during an altercation inside the home.
The woman was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
This is the second incident involving family members in the Valley this weekend.
Tempe police said they are currently in the early stages of the investigation.
On Saturday, Peoria police said a man was shot by his father near 83rd Avenue and W. Mariners Way.
Stay with Arizona's Family for more on this developing story.
(2) comments
Sounds like such a lovely loving family.
In the third paragraph the word brotjer ??? You people need to check the spelling BEFORE posting news articles! Very annoying!
