PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) - A woman is in critical condition after being hit by a car as she was crossing a Phoenix street Friday night.
Phoenix police say the woman was not in a crosswalk as she was crossing Van Buren Street mid-block near 32nd Street around 8 p.m. That's when a car hit her. The driver of the car stopped and was cooperating with police.
The woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Van Buren was closed in both directions near 32nd Street as police began their investigation at the scene.