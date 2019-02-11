PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- People in a Phoenix neighborhood say their kids are traumatized after seeing their neighbor's dead cat hanging from a tree near 12th Street and Portland over the weekend.
One neighbor confronted the cat owner who told her a driver hit the cat. When the neighbor asked the woman about why she hung it in a tree, video shows the woman say, "Obviously, eight cats have been hit out here. Something has to make a point."
Paul Jimenez said he was walking to the store when he saw the cat hanging from the tree.
"I was thinking, you know, who could have done that?" said Jimenez. "I thought it was some kids who did a practical joke, then I found out it was a neighbor who did this. Then she set two tires out there too."
Neighbors think she hung the dead cat to send a message to drivers to slow down.
"It was real weird you know," said Jimenez. "I guess when the lady found it, she tried to make a statement..."
Officers with the Phoenix Police Department called The Humane Society to remove the cat Saturday. Now an animal cruelty investigator is working to find out how the cat died.
Once the cause of death is determined, it will be decided if there will be any charges.
