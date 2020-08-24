RAINBOW VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman is dead after getting hit by a vehicle in Rainbow Valley, south of Buckeye Monday night. It happened in the area of Narramore and Tuthill roads around 7:30 p.m., the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office confirmed.
The woman, in her 50's, was checking her mail when she was struck by the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle stay in the area to be evaluated for impairment.
Traffic investigators have taken over the investigation. Whether or not impairment or speed were factors in this collision is still to be determined.
