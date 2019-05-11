MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Saturday morning a woman got caught on camera breaking into a mailbox in Mesa.
The home that was target by the porch pirate is near Mesa Avenue and Southern Drive.
Security surveillance captured the woman as she broke into the mailbox of the home.
[WATCH: Woman caught on camera breaking into Mesa mailbox]
The footage shows the suspect working fast and intently to get the mailbox open.
There is still no word on who the woman is or what kind of mail she stole.
However, the case highlights a troubling reality.
According to the United States Postal Service, the vast majority of mail theft cases eventually turn into identity theft cases.
It is a fact that was not lost on the homeowner victimized in the Mesa.
“I don't know who has [my mail], what they're going do with it and how it can be used against me," said the homeowner. "So it makes me think."
For breaking into something so small, USPS said the penalties for mail theft are anything but simple.
According to the post office, mail pirates face up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
