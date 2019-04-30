TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Tempe police are investigating a reported carjacking near the Arizona State University campus Tuesday morning.
Police say the female victim was stopped near University Drive and Mill Avenue when a man suddenly got into her car.
The suspect reportedly got in through the passenger door, then pushed the woman out.
The suspect then slid over into the driver's seat and drove away.
Police say the suspect did not display a weapon.
A short time later, the woman's car was located 8 miles away in the area of 24th Street and Baseline Road in Phoenix.
The suspect was taken into custody without incident.
The woman suffered minor injuries during the incident, but she did not need immediate medical attention.
(1) comment
What a scum bag looser
