SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman went out for a night of fun with her friends in Scottsdale on Sept. 9, but her night took a turn when she witnessed someone become a possible victim of a date rape drug.
"This guy brought over this girl, she was lifeless and having seizures, he dropped her right in front of us. It was terrifying," Cori Roberts explained.
Roberts said she and her friends started helping the girl immediately.
"She was seizing, she was drooling and the boyfriend was terrified. I didn't know what happened. I just knew she needed help so my very first reaction was to call 911," Roberts said.
She said bouncers rushed them out of the bar and onto the curb outside to wait for medical personnel.
"When my girlfriends were talking to the bouncer, the bouncer was like, 'Yeah, well, this happens all the time,'" Roberts explained. "And since it happens all the time, I don't understand why there isn't more police that are around."
Elise Lopez with the Arizona Safer Bars Alliance (ASBA) said their mission is to train bartenders and staff to know the warning signs.
"Somebody who perpetrates sexual aggression doesn't necessarily look like the creeper in the crowd. They look like anybody," Lopez explained.
ASBA also teaches bar staff how to intervene if a situation doesn't look right.
"Sometimes bar staff may not know, was this person already using drugs or did somebody slip something into their drink? So they may need to assess the situation and see, is there a person next to them?" Lopez said.
The National Intimate Sexual Violence Survey (NISVIS), published last summer by the CDC, said that between 2010-2012, 21 percent of the people in Arizona reported being raped at some point in their lives and 10 percent of those rapes had drugs involved.
Stephanie Siete, a drug expert with Community Bridges, said that it's not as easy as just one or two kinds of date rape drugs that are commonly used.
"People tend to think of date rape drugs as GHB, Rohypnol or ecstasy but nowadays there's (sic) so many new designer drugs out there, there's (sic) so many faux or false pills," Siete explained. "It doesn't have to be something that you drink. It could be something you've inhaled, touched. I think the big takeaway here is knowing your own body, knowing your normal."
Lopez said that bars are not required to be trained by the ASBA.
Roberts said as a mother, she worries about her daughters going to bars where the staff is not trained how to prevent a sexual aggression encounter.
"I feel like it's becoming so normal that people, they're not even reporting or talking about it anymore. I think that needs to stop. I think we need to stop and do something about it," Roberts said.
"If anybody sees somebody that needs help--help them. Don't ignore it, don't turn a blind eye," Lopez added.
