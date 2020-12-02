CORDES JUNCTION, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office found thousands of fentanyl pills and multiple pounds of cocaine and marijuana during a traffic stop near Cordes Junction north of Phoenix early Tuesday morning.
According to a press release from YCSO, a deputy stopped a white Dodge Ram with Ohio license plates for speeding and swerving out of their lane. During the traffic stop, the deputy smelled an "overwhelming odor of fresh marijuana," the release said.
The deputy said the driver, identified as 39-year-old Crystal Briley of Ohio, was nervous during their interaction and deceptive when answering questions. YCSO said because of the odor and her behavior, the deputy believed she was involved in drug activity. He asked if there were illegal drugs in the car and Briley said all she had was a small amount of marijuana in her purse.
The deputy asked if he could search the truck and Briley denied. The deputy then requested a K9 unit to the scene to conduct a "free air" exterior sniff around the truck. The K9 alerted to the smell of illegal drugs.
The truck was searched and deputies found 280 pounds of marijuana, four pounds of cocaine and about 8,000 fentanyl pills. Briley denied that the items were hers, even though she was the only person in the truck.
She was arrested on charges including possession and transportation of marijuana for sale, possession of a narcotic drug and narcotic drug for sale. Her bond is set at $500,000.