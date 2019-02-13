PRESCOTT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman is in trouble with the law after police said she was behind a business that housed prostitution in Prescott.
According to police, officers searched a business on Miller Valley Road south of Whipple Street on Wednesday around 1:30 p.m. The department said they received information prostitution was going on there.
Officers talked to Xia Du, the operator of the business, and she admitted to be involved, police said.
A man who was a client there was cited and released for engaging in prostitution, according to police.
Du was booked into the Yavapai County Jail on the felony charge of operating a house of prostitution.
Investigators say they'll continue to evaluate and and follow up on evidence that was seized at the scene.
