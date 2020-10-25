PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- A suspect is dead and a woman and a boy are in extremely critical condition after a domestic violence situation led to an officer-involved shooting in Phoenix Sunday night.
It happened at around 10 p.m. Sunday at a home near the I-17 north of Jomax.
Sgt. Maggie Cox with the Phoenix Police Department said officers were called to the neighborhood after multiple calls about a fight at the home. Callers told police that a man was asking them for a gun so he could kill himself. Cox said the man also called police himself and told them he had a gun.
When officers arrived, they found the man outside of the house where he told officers he had a gun and pointed it at them. Both officers fired their weapons, hitting and killing the man. He was pronounced dead on scene.
Cox said officers then went inside the house and found a woman and a boy with life-threatening injuries. They were taken to a hospital in critical condition. It is not clear whether the suspect shot them. Cox said they were found with "trauma" and police will investigate what caused that trauma.
"There's no routine domestic violence call, they can go violent quickly," Cox said.
This is the 46th officer-involved shooting in Maricopa County and the 68th overall in the state in 2020.