PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)--A woman has been arrested following a crash that left a man dead in Phoenix Saturday afternoon.
The incident occurred near the area of 35th and Glendale avenues.
According to police, one vehicle was traveling northbound on North 35th Avenue approaching the intersection of West Glendale Avenue.
The driver later identified as Shanika Bennett, 33, attempted to brake to avoid hitting a vehicle in the roadway, but was unable to slow or stop due to possible mechanical issues with her vehicle.
The vehicle drove off the roadway to the right into a gas station parking lot and struck the victim, 34-year-old Sergio Grimaldo.
Police say Grimaldo was exiting the gas station and walking in the parking lot.
The vehicle also struck a parked vehicle at a gas pump and a pole.
Grimaldo was transported by the fire department to the hospital in extremely critical condition, but he died from his injuries.
Police say Bennett was found to be impaired and was arrested and booked into jail on one count of manslaughter.
The investigation is ongoing.
mechanical issues maybe, but not with the car.
What a booking photo! Let me guess, she fell asleep and the kids drew all over her??
