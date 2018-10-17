PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police said Wednesday morning that a woman has been arrested in connection to the September shooting death of a Phoenix man.
According to Sgt. Tommy Thompson with Phoenix PD, 22-year-old Ashley Rios was arrested in Tucson by the U.S. Marshal Service Wednesday.
[ORIGINAL STORY: Man shot and killed in Phoenix apartment complex]
Thompson said detectives learned that Rios had arranged to meet the victim, 26-year-old William Jones, in the parking lot of an apartment complex near 35th and Northern avenues on Sept. 14.
Police said when Jones arrived, Rios shot him and fled the scene. Jones made his way back to an apartment complex near 35th Avenue and Cactus road where police responded.
Jones was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Thompson said detectives learned that Rios was in Tucson and contacted the U.S. Marshal Service.
The U.S. Marshals in Tucson quickly located Rios and arrested her without incident.
She is being held in the Pima County jail on a $1 million cash only bond.
