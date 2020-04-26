PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A woman has been arrested in connection to a deadly house fire in Phoenix on Saturday night.
The fire was reported around 11 p.m. in a neighborhood near 43rd Avenue and Union Hills Drive. When fire crews arrived on scene the flames were coming from the garage and had already extended into the main part of the home.
Firefighters made their way into the home and were able to put out the flames. As fire crews made their way through the home they discovered a body.
On Monday afternoon, Phoenix police announced 35-year-old Jamie Fillmore was arrested in connection to the fire. Information gathered during the investigation showed she left the house during the fire. She was booked for endangerment, criminal damage and reckless burning.
The victim found in the home has not been identified and the cause of death will be determined by the Office of the Medical Examiner.
One firefighter was also treated on scene with minor injuries.