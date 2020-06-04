PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police arrested a woman after they say she shot and killed her boyfriend Wednesday night.
Just after 9 p.m., Phoenix Police responded to a report of gunshots heard near 35th Avenue and Fillmore Street.
According to Sgt. Mercedes Fortune, officers arrived and found a 25-year-old man who had been shot. The man was taken to the hospital where he later died.
Police identified the suspect as the victim's girlfriend, 24-year-old Miranda Gerardo. Police learned that Gerardo was was seen at the home during the shooting and arrested her for murder.
The name of the victim has not been released.