CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman has arrested after falsely reporting a shooting in Chandler on Monday morning.
Chandler police said officers responded to a house around midnight near Price and Ray roads after an unidentified female called 911 to report a person was shot in the chest.
Chandler patrol officers were sent to a home near Price and Ray roads for the report of the shooting.
When officers arrived at the home, they surrounded the house and organized an immediate action team for entry.
Phone calls were made into the home and a loudspeaker was used for announcements, but officers received no response from inside.
Screams were then heard possibly from inside the residence; however, no emergency was located when officers forced entry into the home.
Officials decided to search the home next door for the alleged shooting scene and to locate the screams. When they entered the residence no emergency was found, but officers did reach 39-year-old Jennifer Bryan.
Initially, Bryan denied any involvement in this incident, but once the Department’s dispatch center confirmed the 911 call came from her phone, Bryan was placed under arrest.
She was booked into the Chandler/ Gilbert Jail on one count of false reporting to law enforcement.