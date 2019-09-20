PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A 36-year-old woman is under arrest for the violent attack of two people in Phoenix, including a woman on a bus in a wheelchair, the Phoenix Police Department reported.
While on the bus, Nicole Carroll punched the wheelchair-bound woman in the mouth, court documents say. The punch knocked a tooth out of the woman's mouth and gave her a nosebleed.
Carroll then ran out of the bus to a Quick Trip gas station where she punched a man, giving him a bloody mouth, court documents say.
After the two assaults, Carroll tried to run from the QT gas station before a Department of Public Safety detention officer restrained her.
Court documents indicate that Carroll shows signs of addiction and mental issues. Authorities reported her being under the influence of alcohol or drugs during the time of the attacks.
The charges that Carroll faces include vulnerable adult abuse and aggravated assault.