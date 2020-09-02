PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – A Phoenix woman faces charges of criminal damage and criminal littering after allegedly “toilet papering” the Phoenix Police Department’s headquarters in downtown Phoenix early Wednesday morning. According to court documents, an officer assigned to Phoenix PD headquarters saw Myriah Lynne Scarpati-Graham “conducting this matter” shortly after midnight.
Police say Scarpati-Graham, 36, “made several utterance statements of being a peaceful protester for the Black Lives Matter movement and being responsible [for] throwing the toilet paper.”
Scarpati-Graham’s probable cause for arrest statement says toilet paper was in the trees surrounding the buildings “entangled into the branches at various heights” and “spread throughout the public sidewalk.”
Officers who arrested Scarpati-Graham said they found what was confirmed to be methamphetamine and a $20 that “was used as drug paraphernalia” in her wallet when they searched her.
In addition to the criminal damage and criminal littering charges, both of which are misdemeanors, Scarpati-Graham is also facing felony drug charges.
Scarpati-Graham was released on her own recognizance during her initial court appearance.