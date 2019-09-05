PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – One man is dead and two men were injured after a stabbing at a west Phoenix apartment complex.
Police say a suspect has been arrested in the case. She's been identified as 22-year-old Ladonna Hamilton.
Police are also questioning a 25-year-old man whom they are calling "an investigative lead."
Twenty-year-old Willie Rias was killed in the stabbing. A 19-year-old man suffered serious injuries, and an 18-year-old man suffered minor injuries.
The stabbings happened at around 4:30 p.m. Thursday at an apartment complex near 83rd Avenue and McDowell Road.
Phoenix officers were first called to check out a physical fight between several people in the area.
When officers arrived, they found three victims suffering from stab wounds.
All three men were transported to a hospital, where Rias was pronounced dead.
Police say that during that altercation, the victims began to overpower the male ("investigative lead") when the female suspect (Hamilton) stabbed the three victims and took off from the scene with the man.
Hamilton and the man were located at a nearby apartment, where they were detained.
Hamilton was booked and charged with second-degree murder, a class one felony, and aggravated assault, a class 2 felony.