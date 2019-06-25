TEMPE, AZ. (3TV/CBS 5)--A Phoenix mother was arrested after a DPS trooper found an unrestrained 1-month-old child in the backseat during a traffic stop Monday.
The incident occurred around 3 p.m. on eastbound State Route 202 in Tempe.
According to court documents, a trooper stopped Sophia Garibo, 18, after she was going 88 miles per hour.
After stating her name, the trooper noticed her child in the back seat, sitting on top of the seat belt.
DPS troopers linked Garibo with a prior arrest warrant from Chandler City Court.
Garibo was booked into Maricopa County Jail on one count of child endangerment and for the previous issued warrant.
Court officials say the child’s grandmother was granted custody of the 1-month-old.
Garibo was later released, and her next court appearance is July 15.
