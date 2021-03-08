PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say a woman has been arrested after an officer-involved shooting and standoff in in west Phoenix.
It started on Monday afternoon in the area of 47th Avenue just south of Greenway Road.
At around 2 p.m., some officers, along with neighborhood representatives and volunteers, were at a home helping clean up the yard when the woman in her 50s came out of the home and fired shots at the officers, according to Sgt. Ann Justus with the Phoenix Police Department.
Officers then helped get the neighborhood reps and volunteers get safely off the property. That's when the woman came out a second time and pointed at a gun at officers, Justus said.
"One officer fired at the the suspect, and the suspect retreated back into the residence," said Justus.
Justus said several hours of negotiations then followed as the woman remained holed up in the home. There were at least 50 squad cars and two mobile command centers there, plus two ambulances on standby.
Finally, late Monday evening, officers forced their way into the home and took the woman into custody. She was hit with non-lethal rounds and suffered minor injuries, Justus said. She was taken to the hospital to get checked out. No officers were hurt. The officer was 35 years old but it's unclear how long he had been with the department.
Police said the woman lived at the home but isn't the homeowner. Justus said the homeowner knew about the yard cleanup but it's unclear if the woman did.
Neighbors had told our crews they believe the woman has some sort of mental illness.
“We have a coyote problem here and there’s a couple properties here within this area that are so bad like that, that the coyotes kind of hide out there and they’ve been killing goats and chickens. It’s been in the newsletter,” said one neighbor named Cici. “I think her husband was there and arranged it and I think she just kind of lost it.”
Justus says officers will remain at the scene throughout the night as they investigate the incident.
This was the 11th officer-involved shooting in the Phoenix area in 2021.