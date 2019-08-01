GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Goodyear police have made an arrest in the case of an autistic teen who was left on a hot bus for three hours and had to be hospitalized in July.
[RELATED: Autistic boy left on hot bus for 3 hours in Goodyear]
Police say 36-year-old Diana Salgado-Gutierrez of Buckeye now faces charges of endangerment and child abuse.
[ORIGINAL STORY: PD: Autistic teen left on hot bus for 3 hours in Goodyear]
In early July, police responded to Precious Home Services near Litchfield Road and Van Buren Street in reference to a non-verbal autistic 16-year-old boy who been left on a bus.
[WATCH: Avondale facility caring for autistic boy left in hot bus for hours speaks out]
Precious Home Services is a daycare for disabled children.
Police say the bus driver picked up several students and took them to school. The woman parked the bus, but police say she "didn’t follow exit procedures," which would have included checking each row on the bus for passengers.
After approximately three hours, the teen was located on the empty bus.
The boy was transported to the hospital for heat-related issues. He has since been released.
The investigation is ongoing.
Precious Home Services sent Arizona's Family a statement, saying it is cooperating with the investigation by a division in the Arizona Department of Economic Security. The company also said two staff members had been fired.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.