CORDES LAKES, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office arrested a Cordes Lakes woman on suspicion of animal cruelty after finding dozens of animals living in "horrifying" conditions at her home.
Stacy Hembree, 50, was taken into custody Tuesday, a couple of days after somebody reported her to YCSO Animal Control.
Animal Control officers went to her home the afternoon of Sunday, May 5, 2019, but she was not there.
According to the YCSO report, an investigating officer said the conditions in Hembree's home looked "cruel, deplorable, horrifying, shocking and very disheartening," and described a "putrid smell" permeating the home.
In the common areas of the home, there were 18 dogs and 20 cats, as well as rabbits and guinea pigs, according to YCSO.
Investigators said there were cages filled with cats and dogs living in their own feces and urine. The officers also noticed overflowing litter boxes and cat feces in the cages.
Officers found additional cages in the same condition in a bedroom in the back.
According to YCSO, some of the cages were too small to allow large dogs to stand up or turn around. A number of those cages housed two dogs.
What the cages did not contain, officers said, was food and water. The animals ate food dropped on the feces-coated floor, according to the YCSO report.
The conditions Animal Control officers observed led them to get a search warrant.
They served that warrant Tuesday with the help of officers from Cottonwood and Camp Verde.
By the time they were finished, they had seized 54 animals -- 28 cats, 20 dogs, four guinea pigs and two rabbits -- which were taken to the Yavapai Humane Society.
Officers said there were two dead cats and a dead guinea pig, as well.
Hembree was arrested when she appeared at the local justice court on prior animal cruelty charges.
She had been evicted from a nearby home because of issues involving potential animal abuse, according to court documents.
Hembree was booked into the Campe Verde Detention Center but has been released until her next court appearance.
Earlier this year a Mesa woman was accused of animal cruelty after multiple dead dogs were found in a similar "extremely unsanitary" environment. According to the police report from that case, the conditions were "so egregious" city officials had to condemn the building.
