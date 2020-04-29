PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are investigating after a woman and a teenage boy were shot in two different locations in north Phoenix early Wednesday morning.
Police say they found and arrested the suspects in a white Jeep near 17th and Grovers avenues, but that the shootings happened at two different locations.
The first shooting happened just after midnight at a McDonald's drive-thru near 19th Avenue and Bell Road, that's where police say the woman was shot. Then, about two miles away at 9th Street and Grovers Avenue is where they believe the 17-year-old boy was shot.
The woman and the boy were both taken to a hospital where they remain in serious condition. The investigation is ongoing while police try to piece together what led up to the shootings.
Stay with azfamily.com for updates on this developing story.