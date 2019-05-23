SUN CITY WEST, AZ (3TV/CBS5) – The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 58-year-old woman in connection to a homicide that occurred Wednesday in Sun City West.
According to MCSO, a man called the Sun City West posse just after 5 p.m. on Wednesday and reported he went to the victim's home and spoke with a woman who told him there was a body inside.
Posse members responded to the house near R.H. Johnson Boulevard and Bell Road and observed 76-year-old Sheila Severeid lying on the floor.
MCSO said Julie Ling was inside the house and told posse members that she believed Severeid was dead.
During an interview with Ling, she admitted to strangling the victim, according to MCSO.
Ling was arrested and booked into Fourth Avenue Jail on suspicion of first-degree murder.
Severeid and Ling were known to each other, they are not related.
