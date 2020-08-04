PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police have arrested a woman in connection to the shooting death of her husband.
According to Sgt. Mercedes Fortune, the victim, a 37-year-old man whose name has not been released, called police Monday afternoon to report that his wife had shot him. Officers responded to the home near 99th Avenue and Broadway Road and found the man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.
Police then arrested the man's wife, 33-year-old Samone Lomax. Fortune said there were three small children inside the home at the time of the shooting but they were not injured.
Lomax has been booked for murder.