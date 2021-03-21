PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman is accused of shooting her husband to death early Sunday morning while their teen daughter was in the home, Phoenix police say.
According to Sgt. Mercedes Fortune, the victim called 911 at about 2 a.m. and said that his wife had shot him. The caller said that the couple's 14-year-old daughter was also in the home. Police rushed to the house near 35th Avenue and Deer Valley Road and took the woman into custody.
The victim was taken to a hospital in extremely critical condition but was later pronounced dead. Fortune said the teenage daughter was not injured. No names have been released. The investigation is ongoing.