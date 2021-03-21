PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman is accused of shooting her husband and dog to death early Sunday morning while their teen daughter was in the home, Phoenix police say.
According to Sgt. Mercedes Fortune, the victim called 911 at about 2 a.m. and said that his wife had shot him with a rifle. The caller said that the couple's 14-year-old daughter was also in the home. Police rushed to the house near 35th Avenue and Deer Valley Road and took the woman, later identified as 52-year-old Diane Smith, into custody. The victim, 50-year-old Brandon S. Smith, was taken to a hospital in extremely critical condition but he was later pronounced dead. The family dog was also found shot to death in the living room, according to court documents. Fortune said the teenage daughter was not injured.
Court documents state that the daughter told police that she was sleeping in her room when the sound of gunshots woke her up. She said she came out of her room and saw her father lying on the floor with a gunshot wound and her mother was holding a rifle. She said her mother told her that she thought her father was an intruder. Documents state that Diane told police she shot two people who were trying to break into the home.
Diane was taken to police headquarters to be interviewed about the shooting. Court paperwork states that Diane told detectives she believed her husband's family had a plot to kill her. She said right before the shooting her husband was outside the house with 15 people and she could hear them singing that they were going to "shoot her and cut off her legs." Diane told police she was scared and went and got the rifle from the bedroom.
Diane said all the lights were off and she was in the hallway with the rifle when four people started running toward her so she fired the gun multiple times in their direction. She said it was too dark to be able to give a description of the people she saw running at her. Documents state that Diane told detectives that when her daughter turned on the lights, she saw her husband and dog were on the floor with multiple gunshot wounds. She told police that the dog must have been hit by "crossfire."
Court paperwork states that the daughter told investigators that when she woke up to the gunshots, she immediately came out of her bedroom and turned on the light and did not see anyone else in the house except her mother holding the rifle and her father who was shot, lying on the floor.
Documents state that the victim's family was afraid that Diane was "going to do something to him" and they tried to get her committed and made police reports. Police say there was no physical evidence that showed there was anyone in the house besides the victim, the daughter and Diane.
Diane was booked into jail on one count of second-degree murder, one count of cruelty to animals and one count of endangerment.