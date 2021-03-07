PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say they have arrested a woman in connection to the shooting death of her boyfriend late Saturday night.
According to Sgt. Ann Justus, officers had responded to the area of 16th Street and Thomas Road just before 10 p.m. for reports of a shooting. When police arrived, they found a man who had been shot. Justus said he was pronounced dead on scene.
A woman, who Justus said was in a relationship with the man, was on scene when police arrived. Justus said investigators developed probable cause to arrest the woman for manslaughter.
Police have not released any names. No details on what led up to the shooting have been released. An investigation is underway.