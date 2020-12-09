DOLAN SPRINGS, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman in Mohave county is facing several felonies after being accused of setting fire to the home from which she had been recently evicted.
Deputies with the Mohave County Sheriff's Office were called to a house fire in Dolan Springs early Tuesday morning. MCSO says the home was completely destroyed. Investigators determined that no one was in the manufactured home at the time of the fire. A camera at the home captured the incident as it unfolded, investigators say.
MCSO says Sabrina Lynn Nulsen, 29, the niece of the homeowner is seen on the surveillance video. Investigators say that Nulsen had been evicted from the home a month earlier.
The timeline on the video shows Nulsen entering the back door to the residence at 5:39 a.m. At approximately 5:41 a.m., she's seen exiting out the back door and running away. Two minutes later, smoke is seen coming from the residence, MCSO says.
A few minutes later, at 5:47 a.m., both smoke and fire begin to bellow from the residence. A minute later, flames and smoke continue and the camera shuts down due to the fire. Officials say the combined value of the residence and its contents is approximately $90,000.
MCSO says Nulsen was spotted later that morning by deputies walking down the road about 3 miles north of the fire. Investigators say she was wearing the same clothing identified in the video, with the exception of her sweatshirt. She was arrested.
When questioned, she refused to talk about the fire and denied being on the property. Nulsen is was arrested on charges of arson of a structure, first-degree criminal trespassing, and criminal damage, all felonies. She was taken to the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility.
This investigation is ongoing.