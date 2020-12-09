DOLAN SPRINGS, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman in Mohave county is facing several felonies after being accused of setting fire to the home from which she had recently been evicted.
Deputies with the Mohave County Sheriff's Office were called to a house fire in Dolan Springs Tuesday. The home was completely destroyed. Investigators determined that no one was in the manufactured home at the time of the fire. A camera at the home captured the incident as it unfolded, investigators say.
On the video, investigators say Sabrina Lynn Nulsen, 29, the niece of the homeowner is seen. Nulsen had been evicted from the home approximately one month earlier.
The timeline on the video shows Nulsen entering the back door to the residence at approximately 5:39 a.m. At approximately 5:41 a.m., she's seen exiting out the back door and running away. Two minutes later smoke is seen coming from the residence, sheriff officials say.
A few minutes later, at approximately 5:47 a.m., both smoke and fire begin to bellow from the residence. At approximately 5:48 a.m., flames and smoke continue and the camera shuts down due to the fire.
Later that morning Nulsen was spotted by sheriff deputies as she was walking down the road approximately 3 miles north of the fire. Investigators say she was wearing the same clothing identified in the video, with the exception of having shed her sweatshirt. She was arrested.
When questioned, she refused to talk about the fire and denied being on the property. Nulsen is charged with arson of a structure, 1st degree criminal trespassing, and criminal damage, all felonies. She was taken to the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility.
This investigation is ongoing.