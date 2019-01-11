PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – The woman accused of running over and killing a Las Vegas nail salon owner has been arrested in Arizona, according to a tweet by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
Krystal Whipple, 21, was taken into custody Friday morning.
While the LVMPD tweeted that it happened in Glendale, the Glendale Police Department told Arizona's Family (and replied to the LVMPD tweet) that it was advised the FBI arrested Whipple in Phoenix.
This goes back to Dec. 29, 2018, when Whipple left the salon without paying for her $35 manicure. According to police, her credit card, which was later found to be fraudulent, was declined.
Investigators said Whipple told the salon owner, Nhu "Annie" Ngoc Quynh Nguyen, that she was going to run out to her car to get some cash, but then tried to drive away.
[RELATED: Police identify customer who ran over, killed nail salon owner; still on the run]
Surveillance video showed Nguyen and her husband running outside when they saw Whipple leaving.
Nguyen is seen running in front of the vehicle before Whipple accelerates and runs over Nguyen, dragging her 50 feet before escaping the parking lot, police said.
[WATCH: Surveillance video (Warning: Graphic)]
According to The Associated Press, the car Whipple was driving had been stolen.
Nearly a week after the incident, the Las Vegas Police Department identified Whipple as their suspect and released a mugshot of her from April 2018.
It's not clear why she was arrested then.
At this point, we do now know why Whipple was in Arizona or how the FBI located her. Arizona's Family is working to find out more about what led to her arrest.
*CAPTURED* Krystal Whipple, suspected of fatally running over a nail salon worker on December 29, 2018, was located and arrested earlier this morning in Glendale, Arizona. #LVMPDnews pic.twitter.com/lgQLBMoL3n— LVMPD (@LVMPD) January 11, 2019
