PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A woman has been arrested in Phoenix for allegedly driving her car into a group of three police officers outside a gas station, reportedly to get their attention.
Lori Relf, 56, faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault against an officer, and criminal damage.
This happened the night of June 4 in the parking lot of a QT gas station near 16th Street and Baseline Road.
Police say two officers were sitting in a patrol car, and a third officer was standing between the two patrol cars, when Relf rammed into them with her car, a 2011 red Kia Soul.
According to the police report, Relf's "vehicle accelerated toward the officers and collided with the patrol vehicles."
The crash left one officer with a possible broken nose, and another with a cut on his head.
Police say Relf admitted to smoking crack about two hours before the incident.
According to the police report, Relf said she "purposely drove her car into the officers to gain their attention because she was being held against her will by the two male passengers."
But surveillance video at the QT showed that Relf "had plenty of time alone, inside the store, to exit the store and notify the police officers who were in the parking lot the entire time," the police report states. The video even shows one of the men buying Relf a drink.
Both men denied holding Relf against her will. But one man admitted they had been "smoking crack cocaine for approximately two days and immediately before the collision," stated the police report.
Relf remains in jail on a $25,000 bond.
Just another example of the myriad of dangers our police officers face on a daily basis. They never know where the threat is going to come from. They deserve more respect for doing our dirty work.
