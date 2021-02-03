MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Mesa police say they have arrested a woman suspected of breaking into a number of locked units at a storage facility.
On Feb. 1, detectives took 33-year-old Cyndal Despain into custody, after allegedly linking her to a series of burglaries at Dollar Self Storage near McKellips and Scottsdale roads. Police say Despain and her husband had rented a unit, which allowed her to get into the facility.
According to Mesa police, surveillance videos showed Despain picking the locks on several units at the business. One unit was accessed two times on two different occasions. Police also said surveillance video showed Despain loading more than $20K worth of guitars, music equipment, and other stolen items into her vehicle.
When a search warrant was served on Despain's storage unit, detectives say they recovered a number of stolen items from reported, as well as unreported, unit burglaries.
Police say that Despain told detectives "she has an ability to pick locks" and that she chose to burglarize storage units to support her drug habit.
Despain was booked into jail on three felony counts of burglary.