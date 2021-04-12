PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman has been arrested after allegedly leaving a non-verbal autistic individual with the mental capacity of a four-year-old in a hot car in Phoenix.
According to Phoenix police, the incident happened around 11:50 a.m. near 45th Street and Thomas Road on Saturday. Police said 25-year-old Yasmin Abdulee left the victim inside a locked car, with the engine off, with all the windows rolled up, for about the 40 minutes. The outside temperature at the time was about 93 degrees and the temperature inside the car was estimated to be between 128 degrees and 133 degrees.
When police contacted the individual in the car, the victim appeared to have Down syndrome and was sitting in the car with her seat belt on. Officers attempted to tell her to remove her seat belt and unlocked the door, but she was not able able to follow directions and appeared confused. Officers could see sweat on her body so they called firefighters to get her out of the car.
Police said the victim was soaking wet with sweat and was shaking when she was removed from the vehicle. The individual was transported to an area hospital where she was found to be severely dehydrated.
Officers found Abdulee inside a store of the parking lot after this incident. The suspect told police she was a caregiver at a group home for individuals who are unable to care for themselves. She told officers the weather was nice and it was not 100 degrees outside so she left the victim in the car while she did some personal shopping.
Abdulee was booked into jail for reckless vulnerable adult abuse.