TONOPAH, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman accused of kidnapping her son in 2018 was found and arrested in Tonopah Thursday night.
Detective Jason Flam with the Mesa Police Department said there was an arrest warrant for the woman, Christina Horton. The charge of custodial interference and goes back to 2018, when she allegedly took her son.
Horton, 38, had lost all parental rights to the boy and he was placed in protective custody after the suspicious death of her youngest son in Phoenix. According to the Medical Examiner's report, the toddler's death was caused by "accidental acute ingestion of methadone." There were no charges filed in the toddler's death.
Later in 2018, police say Horton picked up her son from a school in Mesa and disappeared.
Detectives with Mesa police finally tracked Horton down in Tonopah last night. Flam said she initially refused to come out of the house, but was eventually taken into custody on a custodial interference charge. Her son was placed in the care of the Department of Child Services.
While Flam did not say what led officers to believe Horton was in Tonopah, he did say police had to release her because she told officers that she was six months pregnant and has COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.
Tonopah is a little more than an hour's drive west of Mesa along Interstate 10.