GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- Evangelina Lara is left with bumps and bruises and a broken heart after a crash in Glendale.
[WATCH: Woman accused of causing crash that killed her boyfriend in Glendale recalls relationship]
Lara said she lost control of the car she was driving on Sunday with her boyfriend, 25-year-old Cristian Ramos, in the passenger seat. They crashed into a wall on 51st Avenue just south of Peoria Avenue. She was arrested and is facing a charge of reckless manslaughter.
“What happened leading up to the accident?” Arizona’s Family asked Lara at Tuesday night’s vigil for Ramos.
“Um, I honestly passed out. So, I don’t remember all of it, but I remember to the moment where I felt the car-- and that’s it. I woke up in the hospital, and then they [police] handcuffed me and took me to jail,” Lara said.
[RELATED: Woman arrested, man dead after crash in Glendale]
Lara said she learned at the hospital that Ramos had died.
“[We dated for] two years,” Lara said through tears. “He was just a goofy, funny guy, super smart-- always thought everything out-- and he loved my daughter,” Lara said.
Ramos’ family and friends honored Ramos’ life Tuesday by lighting candles in solidarity.
Even though Lara was behind the wheel during the deadly crash, Ramos’ family showed forgiveness and love to her, as they all grieved together, at the vigil.
[RELATED: Family of man who died in Glendale crash tried to cope with loss]
“I just want people to know that, if you knew us, you know that we loved each other very much and nothing was intentional,” Lara said. "I miss him so much. And I'm sorry and I love you [Cristian] and I'll always love you.”