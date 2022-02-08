SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- For the first time ever, there will be legalized gambling at WM Phoenix Open. The tournament has partnered with betting company Draft Kings, which has a phone app for bettors and a physical location at the course.

"It's just going to make the golf tournament that much more exciting," said WM Phoenix Open 2022 Tournament Chairman Dr. Michael Golding. "The level of excitement on each and every hole, specifically 16, 17, 18; it's going to elevate every part of the fan experience."

All you have to do is take your phone out of your pocket and not bet with your buddy anymore, according to Draft King's Director of Racing and Sports Operations, Johnny Avello.

"To watch these guys and be able to bet every hole and handicap whos going to win for the week and get some pretty lucrative odds, I think that's the exciting part," said Avello. "You're off and running with so many different options." For the first time ever, it's not just the players who could be walking away with prize money. "Put your money where your phone is," said Dr. Golding.