SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A catering company that brings food to the Waste Management Phoenix Open says they need more help. M. Culinary Concepts says they've already hired hundreds of people. They need around 100 more. "The next couple of weeks are absolutely our busiest," human resources director Brandyjo Guzman said. "It is our largest event all year round. We get super excited we bring chefs in from all around."
Right now, they're looking for people to help serve food and drinks around the golf course. They also need help around the kitchen. The catering company says they will hire people without any experience and will be happy to teach them.
Shifts start between 7 and 9 in the morning from Wednesday, Feb. 9, through Sunday, Feb. 13. You can expect to work 10-to-12-hour days. Guzman says this will be the largest Phoenix Open so far. She wants to make sure people get the best experience possible. "We have a lot of fun at the Phoenix Open. The weather is perfect. They get to eat amazing food," said Guzman.
They're hosting a job fair on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. You can stop by their office at 20634 N. 28th Street, Suite 130 in Phoenix. For more information, click/tap here.