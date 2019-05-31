WITTMANN, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A Wittmann rancher is concerned about wildfires.
[WATCH: During dry season, ranchers worry about wildfires]
Firefighters think the recent fires in that area were started accidentally by people using welding tools.
There have been three fires since last week in the Wittmann area.
The White Wing Fire burned more than 2,700 acres Thursday. The Dove Fire last week burned 1,200 acres in the same area.
"To everyone in town they just consider it, well, it burned some of the desert, it will come back, not that big a deal. But when you depend on that for your livelihood, it’s a pretty big deal," said cattle rancher Bob Rhudy.
He said he lost about 1,300 acres of grass in the fires.
"The cows, when they start running low on grass, we have to move them to different pastures and hope we got enough there, and if it gets bad enough we have to move them onto private pastures and feed them," said Rhudy. "It costs a lot of money."
The area is full of dry, brittle grass, the perfect fuel for wildfires.
Firefighters say a big problem is people are burning without a permit and not keeping water nearby in case a fire starts.
"I get angry about it because they don’t seem to understand what they’re doing to us and our animals," said Rhudy. "If they get burned bad, then I have to shoot them, and that’s really traumatic for me."
