Kimberly Franklin gets around town in her 2016 Ford Fusion.
"I liked it because it had a lot of options. The louvers, the fins, the nice wheels, seat belts that blow up with air and a car wreck and navigation on the big screen and to me it was kind of fancy."
But recently while behind the wheel, the unexpected happened. Franklin says her driver side door just flew open.
"I tried to close it and it just, you know, bounces open bounces open. So I had to drive home, holding my door shut."
Franklin says it's an ongoing problem and 3 On Your Side caught it all on camera several times.
Watch as Franklin turns a corner, her door swings open. And it happened over and over and over again.
"I have to hold the door shut, the door flies open at corners."
Because of a faulty door latch, Franklin has to struggle to drive and keep her door closed at the same time.
3 On Your Side has discovered that Ford issued a recall in March for faulty latches, saying it ".... affects 248,912 vehicles in the United States and federal territories, 19,431 in Mexico and four in Canada."
"My magic tie down, yeah"
It's not the first time 3OYS has reported consumers having issues with Ford door latches.
5 years ago, Frannie Metcalf, a Casa Grande woman explained how she had to tie her door shut on her 2011 Ford Fiesta because the door wouldn't latch and stay closed.
"It is scary because if somebody had been in the car and didn't have their seatbelt on they could've rolled out."
As far as getting Franklin’s door latch repaired, Ford tells 3OYS - "parts are available now. She should contact her dealer to schedule an appointment."
But Franklin says that's another problem because she says she's called five different Ford dealerships and none of them have a replacement part to make the fix.
"The dealership said that Ford has a recall on it. But at this point, they do not have a remedy that I could pay for the door latch to be fixed and pay him for a rental car myself. And basically, maybe someday if they get around to doing the actual recall, then I could get reimbursed."
Franklin says she can't afford to make the repair and then wait to be reimbursed. As a result, she says she forced to drive around with a door that doesn't stay closed.
"I mean it's not normal to be driving down Grand Avenue and your door fly open."
Ford tells 3 On Your Side they are actively involved in Kimberly Franklin’s situation and they are contacting her about getting her door fixed.
Statement below from Ford sent to 3 On Your Side on 8/20/20:
"...there were two safety recalls this year related to door latches. In March we issued safety recall 20S15 and the news release can be viewed at the following link: https://media.ford.com/content/fordmedia/fna/us/en/news/2020/03/25/ford-motor-company-issues-two-safety-recalls-for-north-america.html
"It appears Ms. Franklin's vehicle is affected by this safety recall and customers will soon receive notification that the parts are available. However, Ms. Franklin does not have to wait for the letter - parts are available now. She should contact her dealer to schedule an appointment and the dealer will have to contact our recall support center."