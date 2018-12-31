PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Goodyear police shot and wounded a bank robbery suspect who led officers on a chase on three different freeways from Goodyear to Phoenix.
According to the Goodyear Police Department, the incident began around 4 p.m. Monday with a bank robbery at a Chase Bank located on Litchfield Road in Goodyear.
Arizona Department of Transportation cameras followed the suspected bank robber as he drove east on the Loop 101 freeway near Olive Avenue with numerous police cruisers following.
ADOT cameras followed as the SUV continued east on the Loop 101 with speeds varying between 45 mph and 70 mph; more than a dozen law enforcement units followed behind.
The chase turned south onto Interstate 17 and continued to the I-10 westbound to 43rd Avenue where the pursuit ended in gunfire.
The suspect fell to the ground and was surrounded by officers. No officers were hurt.
The suspect, who has not been identified, is expected to recover.
I-10 was closed in both directions for several hours.
Ghi-Ghi Outar works near downtown Phoenix and was on her way home to the west Valley when she got stuck in traffic caused by the police shooting.
She left work at 11 p.m. and planned to make the midnight countdown with her family, but missed the New Year’s Eve celebration because of the backup. At the time, I-10 was still shut down at 43rd Avenue.
“There was a whole bunch of traffic and everyone had to reroute to the I-17 to go back home and it delayed my travel time for about 20 minutes,” she said. “We were all kind of confused,” she said about looking at other drivers. Ashley Thompson was closing a nearby retail store when she heard a security alarm go off during the bank robbery at a Chase bank.
“I saw the four cop cars surrounding Chase Bank and a bunch of police inside the building,” she recalled. “I didn't think anything was going on really was because they were so calm.”
However, she did notice that “the bank manager did look scared and concerned. I saw that inside the building. It was pretty clear as the cops were surrounding him, he was kind of overwhelmed.”
“That’s crazy,” she said after learning Goodyear Police ended the suspected bank robber chase with gunfire.
Monday's shooting was the 77th time Valley police have fired at suspects. In at least 27 of those incidents, the suspect was shot and killed.
[MAP: Phoenix-area officer-involved shootings in 2018]
More than half of those shootings -- 44 -- involved the Phoenix Police Department.
[APP USERS: Click here for Google map]
(6) comments
I smile every time a bad guy gets shot by the police. 9 times out of 10 it's warranted and for the one time its not … I'm OK with that.
How could you be driving east on the 101 near olive? Thats impossible.
Thanks PHX PD!! Another BAD GUY taken down!! Hopefully he's dead!! I
How strange I did not write the above post for this story ?? It is my post from a different story but not for the Goodyear bank robbery ???
So would you rather have a police department or death squads paid for by your Joe Tax Payer rubles?
" No officers were hurt." HAPPY NEW YEAR
