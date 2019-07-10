PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Attorneys for the man accused of killing his estranged wife in Ahwatukee back in 2007 and then running off to India, tried to clarify a note he admitted to leaving at the crime scene. Wednesday was the 3rd consecutive day of arguments since the 4th of July holiday in a case that has lasted more than a month.
Avtar Grewal is accused of killing Navneet Kaur in her home after she wanted to end their arranged marriage. In court on Tuesday, prosecutors focused on a note left behind after Kaur’s death – a note Grewal doesn’t deny writing.
“I killed this selfish b---- who tortured me for 2 years,” part of the note reads.
Back in court Wednesday, the defense said the note is consistent with a lesser crime, not with premeditated murder.
“In the note, it says that ‘I killed the selfish b----' but it did not say that ‘I intended,’ or ‘knowingly did.’ He just did,” the defense said.
In the afternoon, two of Kaur’s brothers took the witness stand briefly. There was also more heated questioning from prosecutor Juan Martinez. He tried to show that Grewal’s anger played a role in his relationship with Kaur. He referred to a time Grewal was visiting his estranged wife in Phoenix, and he broke down a door to get to her.
“How long were you in that room after you broke the door open?” Martinez asked.
“She slapped me and –," Grewal started to explain.
“That’s not what I asked,” Martinez interrupted. “Did I ask if she slapped you, sir?”
Martinez also pointed out that Grewal continued to use Kaur’s phone, and even answered at least one call from the phone while he was in New Jersey. Grewal admitted to lying to the man on the other end, telling him he was in Las Vegas. Grewal said his mind was jumbled and he was trying to make sense of everything.
Closing arguments in the case start Thursday at 10:30 a.m.
