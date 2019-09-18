PHOENIX, (3TV/CBS5) -- Photos snapped by a witness helped lead to the arrest of two suspects in a Phoenix burglary, police say.
It happened on March 11, 2019, at a home near Southern and Seventh avenues. The two suspects stole several firearms and other items.
But their visit didn't go unnoticed.
It turns out that a witness saw the two suspects scaling the victim's wall. The witness took pictures of the suspects as they entered and exited the victim's house, and also reported the incident to police.
After obtaining the suspect photographs, investigators immediately posted the photos in "RING neighbor portal."
That post led to the identification of one of the suspects, a 14-year-old. That young suspect was taken into custody in April.
Eventually, the second suspect was also identified from the "RING neighbor portal," after a separate witness recognized 19-year-old Martin Solis and notified investigators.
Police say Solis had been sending messages and bragging on social media about committing burglaries.
Police also say Solis allegedly had been trying to sell some of the victim's stolen property.
Solis was arrested and booked on charges of burglary and trafficking in stolen property.